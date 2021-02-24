Saba Pataudi Talks About 'strong Roots' As She Digs Out Old Family Picture

Saba Pataudi posted two pictures on Instagram today, February 24, 2021, a few hours apart. The pictures are old pictures of her grandparents and parents. It is a depiction of the rich heritage and history that her family holds. While posting the pictures, she said that she was recalling her roots and as long as they stood firm a person would be alright, alluding to the importance of family and culture in one’s life. Saba Pataudi's family and its history is something she has always taken pride in if her posts are anything to go by. She often posts pictures with her family, from both present and past and the influence of her heritage can also be seen in the work she does.

Saba Pataudi recalls her family glory

The picture she posted in the wee hours of the morning, is one that captured her ancestors in their regal glory. Her hashtags indicated that the people in her picture were her grandparents along with their children. The black and white picture is a portrait of the Royal Family of Bhopal while they still carried the title of Nawabs. In the picture, the Nawab and his wife, along with their children are seated on a few stairs for their picture to be taken.

The family of seven is dressed in a manner that is fitting to their stature as royalty. The men are in kurta’s with the traditional caps on their heads, barring the youngest son who has no cap on. The women are all wearing salwar suits with their dupattas covering their heads. The Nawab is seated on a step higher than the rest of his family to mark him as the head of the household. His youngest son is seated on his lap.

Another throwback picture on Saba Pataudi’s Instagram that she has posted today is one of her grandfather Ifthikar Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif Ali Khan’s sister in her caption stated that her grandfather was instrumental in shaping her father into the person he was. In turn, she credited her father for making her the person that she had become. The picture was a black and white picture of her grandfather in his Indian Cricket Team jersey.

