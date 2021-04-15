Saba Pataudi's Message To Ma Sharmila Tagore On Poila Baishak: You Taught Me Intention"

On the occasion of Bengali New Year, on April 15, jewellery designer Saba Pataudi took to her social media handle and shared three posts to convey her message to ma Sharmila Tagore. Interestingly, in the video posts, Saba featured a bunch of unseen picture of the mother-daughter duo while in a voiceover, she can be heard sharing a message for the actor. In the first video post, Saba extended the wishes of the Bengali New Year to her followers and later started praising her mother Sharmila Tagore.

Saba Pataudi's message to ma Sharmila Tagore

Instagramming the first video, Pataudi wrote, "Since I'm super SHY and my voice well;) if anyone teases or trolls ..I'll have to take out a fatwa on YOU. Lol / But sharing it... Bec it's the essence that matters". She urged people to follow all the COVID-19 related protocols. As her voice-note progresses further, Saba told Sharmila that she "loved" her earlier work, especially Satyajit Ray films and her Hindi project Chupke Chupke (1975). Saba also revealed that she liked watching Sharmila in comic roles.

In the opening of the second part of her series titled Message to Ma, Saba said that Sharmila is "quite an all-rounder". Saba mentioned that she learned to "keep a great home" from Sharmila. She further added that the veteran actor taught her faith and intention while saying that those are needs that they count. Saba can be heard saying, "I've taken your strengths and a buzz and combined it and made my own concoction and added in my own to it".

In the third instalment of the series, Saba asserted that she knows that Sharmila is a person who doesn't know how to sit at home and "it's itching the latter to sit at home" and not being able to be "contained". However, considering the second wave of Corona in India, Saba insisted that Sharmila be safe at home and be careful. While signing off, Saba shared that she is "missing" their holidays.

Saba Ali Khan is the second child of actor Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saba is Saif Ali Khan's younger sister and is older than Soha Ali Khan. After the death of her father in 2011, Saba was named as the custodian of the royal trust of Bhopal.