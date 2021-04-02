Saba Qamar Calls Off Wedding, Says, 'never Met Azeem Khan In My Life'; Latter Responds

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who also featured in late actor Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium has called off her marriage with Azeem Khan citing personal reasons. "Hii Everyone. I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan. WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW," she wrote.

"Hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities! I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing: I've never met Azeem...in my life we were only connected over the phone. It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah," she added. READ | Saba Qamar & Bilal Saeed issue apology after being named in FIR for shooting in mosque

Azeem had been recently accused of sexual harassment, following which he denied the allegations.

Responding to Saba's post, Azeem took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "You have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May God bless you with all the success and love. Difficult roads often lead to the beautiful destinations. And yes, I'd like to take full accountability of this breakdown."

In yet another IG story, Azeem wrote, "She hasn't write my side of story and yes it's my fault. Yes, It's my fault."

Azeem Khan defends allegations

In a video message in March, Azeem denied the sexual harassment allegations against him and wrote, "I don’t care about Saba’s past, neither does she care about mine. I don’t understand that why people make false accusations without knowing the fact and reality. You are ruining someone’s life just for fame. Our intentions are to purely settle down our relationship in a proper way which is ‘Nikkah’. Such people should be ashamed on what they are doing. I don’t care about Saba’s past, she doesn’t care about my past, the thing which matters us is our future. Trust me we don’t care what people are saying. You are putting an effort which will not led you to any point. I hope that people will understand what I said and they will not waste their time now in spreading false news

Saba came to his support and, "I trust you," in the comments section of the video. However, the video was removed later.