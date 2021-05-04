Saba Shares Taimur Ali Khan's Unseen Adorable Pictures From His First Birthday | See

Taimur Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan recently shared some unseen pictures from Taimur's first birthday. In the photos, Baby Taimur looks adorable as he plays in his tent. Saba also posted a story in which Taimur posed with his parents Saif and Kareena. Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan's unseen photos.

Taimur Ali Khan's unseen photos

Saba Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to share some unseen photos from Taimur Ali Khan's birthday. Taimur, who turned one in 2017, celebrated his birthday with his family. Saba shared two pictures on her Instagram in which Taimur was seen playing with his toys in his tent. He wore a white coloured shirt with a pair of jeans. Saba asked her followers if they can guess who the baby is in the pictures as she captioned the photos as, "My Photography. #ðŸ’žGuess who this dumpling is??? Obviously, you all will #ðŸ˜ Clicked on the first birthday... By yours truly. I loved the first shot. He was peeking out of the toy tent. Gurgling with laughter".

Fans who are always drooling over Taimur Ali Khan's photos could not keep calm this time either. They rushed to the comment section to shower their love for Taimur. While some called him "Handsom Prince Taimur Ali Khan", others were drooling over his cuteness. Here's how Taimur's fans reacted to the photos.

Saba also shared a collage featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor along with Taimur. Taimur was seen playing with his parents while sitting on a mat on the grass. Saba also conducted an ask me anything session with the photo in which she asked her followers, "What's Tim saying to his parents?". She also added a sticker that read, "love" on the photo.

Taimur poses with his little cousin sister Inaaya

Saba Ali Khan recently shared another picture of Taimur Ali Khan with his little cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Both Taimur and Inaaya were sitting on someone's lap. In the caption, Saba wrote, "I Wonder....Who are these munchkins? I know you'll guess it...#ðŸ˜ Clicked by Me #ðŸ˜˜ Love my babies. #ðŸ’–". Take a look at baby Taimur and Inaaya's photo.

Promo Image Source: Saba Ali Khan's Instagram

