Why Is Sabyasachi Talking About "iconic Indian Products" Like Boroline & Mysore Soap?

Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently took to Instagram and talked about some iconic Indian products. In his series of Instagram posts, the ace designer also discussed a memory associated with each of these products. Sabyasachi also added some interesting details about each of these products in the post’s caption.

Sabyasachi applauds “iconic Indian products”

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of India’s most renowned designers. His name is considered to be a synonym to success in the fashion industry the particularly the wedding industry. Sabyasachi has now made the term a “Sabyasachi bride” an iconic tag in itself.

Apart from ruling the wedding industry, Sabyasachi is also known to pay an ode to Indian craftsmanship through his products and designs. He is known to incorporate several authentic Indian designs and fabrics in his collections. Now, as part of his new Instagram series, Sabyasachi took to Instagram and opened up about his favourite “iconic Indian products”. Take a look

Boroline

While talking about this age-old product, he said, “Irrespective of age, Boroline was on the dressing tables, in the handbags and batuas of millions of upper and middle-class Indians.” He further asked, “So what is Boroline? Is it an ointment? A cosmetic? People have their own opinions. But if you are a Bengali, you would say it is a part of your identity.” Sabyasachi also said that Boroline is a part of his “value system”. In his Instagram post, he also said that Boroline was also a “political statement” as it was a home-grown product during the British rule.

Kottakkal Nilibhringadi Keratailam

After talking about Boroline he talked about Kottakkal Nilibhringadi Keratailam. While talking about this hair oil he wrote, “Good products don’t require fancy packaging. Nor do they need influencers or social media strategies. They sell on their own merit.” He called this hair oil “king of all hair oils in India”. Sabyasachi further wrote, “what lies inside the unassuming bottle is pure genius — thousands of years of Ayurveda, undiluted and unchanged.” The ace designer also wrote, “Every time I use it, I feel proud and humbled that I have the privilege of being born an Indian.”

Mysore Sandal Soap

Mysore Sandal soap was another “iconic Indian products” that Sabyasachi posted about. He wrote, “Smell has a way of defining our universe. As a child, I remember having long baths in a cast iron bathtub by a window that overlooked the Hooghly river. I would stare transfixed at fishermen casting their nets while holding in my hands the distinctly aromatic Mysore Sandal Soap.” He also added that even though he has been introduced to new luxuries but nothing could ever replace “Mysore Sandal Soap. Nothing even came close. Ever.”

