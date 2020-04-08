COVID-19: Actor Sachiin.J.Joshi's Powai Hotel To Be Converted Into Quarantine Facility

With the highest number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Maharashtra, many celebrities are coming forward to provide assistance in whichever they can. Recently, actor Sachiin J Joshi has lent his Powai hotel as a quarantine facility to help the government.

The BMC (Brihan Mumbai Corporation) had approached Sachiin J Joshi to lend his 36-room hotel in Powai called Beatle as a quarantine facility amid the Coronavirus outbreak. He had complied to their request and now, with the aid of BMC, the Powai hotel is now being used as a quarantine facility for those coming from abroad. While the actor is currently in Dubai, he is still making sure of donating food packets to policemen and health care workers during the COVID-19 lockdown through his Big Brother Foundation.

Talking about this decision, Sachiin J Joshi said that Mumbai is a big city with not enough hospitals and beds to control the current situation of Coronavirus outbreak. He also mentioned that the rooms and the building are sanitised regularly to make sure there is no spread of germs. Sachiin's wife, Urvashi also seems supportive of her husband's decision.

Many other Bollywood stars have also pledged their support against the Coronavirus outbreak in India. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and others have donated to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

