Sachin-Jigar Add 'Roohi's Magic' To Shamur's 'Let The Music Play' With 'Nadiyon Paar'

After flaunting her dual avatar as Roohi and Afza alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the peppy track Panghat, Janhvi Kapoor recently teased the release of Roohi's second song, Nadiyon Paar. Ahead of the song's music video release today, the makers of the highly-anticipated horror-comedy recently shared the first look of the upcoming song, wherein Janhvi looked stunning in a golden ensemble with smokey eyes. The foot-tapping number is a reprised version of 2004's iconic song "Let The Music Play" by Shamur, which has been composed by Sachin-Jigar for Roohi.

are we getting janhvi belly dancing?? the whole look is such a serve omg, i can't wait!! #JanhviKapoor #LetTheMusicPlay #nadiyonpaar pic.twitter.com/sup7yqflxw — roohi janhvi (@janhviaddict) March 3, 2021

Sachin-Jigar talk about Roohi's 'Nadiyon Paar'

A week after making the masses tap their feet to the Asees Kaur and Divya Kumar's song Panghat, the makers of the Roohi will release its much-awaited second song titled Nadiyon Paar today, i.e. March 3, 2021. The reprised version of the upcoming song was first introduced in the horror-comedy's trailer and ever since then, fans have been awaiting the full song's release. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, composer duo Sachin-Jigar spoke about giving "Roohi's Magic" to the chartbuster Shamur song from 2004 for the Janhvi Kapoor starrer.

In their conversation with the portal, Sachin-Jigar admitted being thrilled to lend their own spin to the already iconic dance number. The musical duo expressed that the opportunity of presenting the cult tune Let The Music Play to a new generation was irresistible. Talking about the reprised version, they revealed Nadiyon Paar has absorbed all the elements that made the original track a chartbuster hit. Elaborating further on the same, the duo explained sprinkling a bit of "Roohi's magic" to bring the "Tadka" to the upcoming song. For Roohi's Nadiyon Paar, Sachin-Jigar joined hands with Shamur, IP Singh and Rashmeet Kaur.

Meanwhile, ahead of the song's release, lead actors of Roohi teased its release by sharing the tune of Nadiyon Paar and asked fans to guess the song. Yesterday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself, Rajkummar and Varun, grooving to the tunes of the song and wrote, "Full song out tomorrow. Until then, keep guessing in the comments below or on the link in bio".

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post below:

