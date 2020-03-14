The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sachin Tendulkar & B-town Pours Birthday Wishes As Aamir Khan Turns A Year Older

Bollywood News

Bollywood's 'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan turned a year older on March 14. On this occasion, fans & celebs took to social media & showered him with wishes.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin Tendulkar

Bollywood's 'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan turned a year older on March 14. Born in 1965, the 55-year-old actor became one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood soon after his debut in the film industry. On the occasion of Aamir Khan's 55th birthday, many fans took to social media and showered him with wishes. Not only fans, celebs such as Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit, showed their love for Aamir on his birthday.

Celebs like Sachin Tendulkar wish Aamir Khan on his 55th birthday

Also Read | Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli gets another chance to beat Sachin Tendulkar's record before IPL

Thanks to Aamir Khan's massive popularity, social media is now flooded with birthday wishes for the legendary actor. Even some of Aamir Khan's close celebrity friends publicly wished him on social media. Check out some of the celebrity birthday wishes that Aamir Khan received on social media. 

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar posts heartfelt message for India Women post T20 WC Final loss

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar prays for containment of Coronavirus outbreak after calling off RSWS

Also Read | Virender Sehwag trolls Sachin Tendulkar for bowling first in Road Safety World Series game

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Owaisi
OWAISI SLAMS KEJRIWAL ON ANTI-NPR
Reddy
REDDY ON FAROOQ ABDULLAH'S RELEASE
Tokyo
'NO DELAY IN TOKYO OLY': PM ABE
Coronavirus
PAK CLOSES KARTARPUR CORRIDOR
Amitabh
COVID 19: BACHCHAN'S BLOG ENTRY
Coronavirus
HM TO PROVIDE SDRF ASSISTANCE