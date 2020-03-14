Sachin Tendulkar & B-town Pours Birthday Wishes As Aamir Khan Turns A Year Older

Bollywood's 'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan turned a year older on March 14. Born in 1965, the 55-year-old actor became one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood soon after his debut in the film industry. On the occasion of Aamir Khan's 55th birthday, many fans took to social media and showered him with wishes. Not only fans, celebs such as Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit, showed their love for Aamir on his birthday.

Celebs like Sachin Tendulkar wish Aamir Khan on his 55th birthday

Also Read | Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli gets another chance to beat Sachin Tendulkar's record before IPL

Thanks to Aamir Khan's massive popularity, social media is now flooded with birthday wishes for the legendary actor. Even some of Aamir Khan's close celebrity friends publicly wished him on social media. Check out some of the celebrity birthday wishes that Aamir Khan received on social media.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar posts heartfelt message for India Women post T20 WC Final loss

You are a true actor not just from your work and performance, but from your ethics. Happy birthday @aamir_khan ! keep growing.#HappyBirthdayAamirKhan @aamir_khan #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/G7LATawfnY — RinaShah (@RinaaShah) March 13, 2020

An effortless performer who slays every role with perfection. 😎

Wishing the superstar, @aamir_khan a very Happy Birthday! #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/0SXkUDIcBC — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 14, 2020

Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/86fJldMJT4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2020

Here's to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday @aamir_khan, have a fabulous one. pic.twitter.com/ovXsl68g2i — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 14, 2020

Aammiirrrr ..!!! Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where's the party tonight ...???? 😁... A 100 trees 🌳for you 😁👍🙏. May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!! ⭐⭐⭐👍👍👍@aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 14, 2020

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar prays for containment of Coronavirus outbreak after calling off RSWS

Also Read | Virender Sehwag trolls Sachin Tendulkar for bowling first in Road Safety World Series game

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.