Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Rajinikanth On Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Superstar Rajinikanth who has an illuminating career graph, recently added another feature to his embellished cap while receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke award. Over his career span, the actor has entertained fans with his mind-boggling roles on the silver screen. The actor received the honour from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. in the National Capital. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among his well-wishers who congratulated him post the win.

Sachin Tendulkar congatulaes Rajinikanth for Dadasaheb Phalke award

While congratulating him for the prestigious honour, Sachin hailed his craft and the way he creates magic on screen with his acting. “There are very few actors who are able to create a ripple every time their movie releases. Thalaiva Rajinikanth does that every single time and continues to enthrall the audience with his work. Many congratulations on receiving the #DadasahebPhalkeAward."

Rajinikanth expresses gratitude

The 70-year-old conveyed his gratitude to the Government for selecting him for the honour. He also thanked his guru, late filmmaker K Balachander, his brother Satyanarayana Rao and a colleague from his days as a bus conductor. The 2.0 artist also extended a gratitude message for his fans.

After receiving his award, Rajinikanth said, "I am extremely happy to receive this prestigious award. My heartfelt thanks to the Central government for honouring me with this most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award." In the audience, were his daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Dhanush, who was spotted clapping and recording the glorious moment. Dhanush was also honoured at the event, as he won the award for Best Actor, sharing it with Manoj Bajpayee, who too was seen applauding the superstar. The actor who was ecstatic to receive the award had issued a statement a day prior to the ceremony while calling it a ‘great landmark.’

"Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people (sic)," he stated in the statement. The actor also launched his daughter Soundarya’s voice-based app called Hoote where he has lent his own voice.

