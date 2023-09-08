Sachin Tendulkar Pens Musical Note For Asha Bhosle As Veteran Singer Turns 90

Asha Bhosle celebrates her birthday every year, on September 8. The veteran singer turned 90 this year. To commemorate the occasion, Sachin Tendulkar -- who for long has been vocal about his love for Asha Bhosle's voice -- penned a creative birthday note to reflect the same.

3 things you need to know

Asha Bhosle began her illustrious singing career at the age of 9 with song Chala Chala Nav Bala in Marathi film Majha Bal.

The veteran singer has belted out over 12,000 songs across her career spanning 8 decades.

Bhosle has been the recipient of two national awards and three Grammy nominations.

Sachin Tendulkar pens a musical note for Asha Bhosle

On the occasion of Asha Bhosle's 90th birthday, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to present Asha Bhosle with a creative birthday wish. The post carried a picture of the singer sitting on a chair. Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar are standing on either side with one hand each clasped with Bhosle.

(Sachin Tendulkar pens a birthday note for Asha Bhosle | Image: @sachin_rt/X)

The caption interestingly made use of some of Asha Bhosle's song titles, incorporating them into the message Tendulkar wanted to deliver about truly appreciating everything her long-spanning career has added to the lives of her fans. His X read, "Dear Asha Tai, Itne saalon se 'Chura Liya Hai' aapki awaaz ne jo dil ko, par aapki awaaz ke saamne, 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai'. Aapke gaanon par toh 'Gun Guna Rahe Hain Bhanware' aisa bhi sunne mein aaya hai. Aapka sangeet mein hona, aur usse hamari zindagi mein hona, hai sach much 'Sona Re'! Happy 90th birthday Tai! @ashabhosle"

The little known connection between Sachin Tendulkar and Asha Bhosle

Ramesh Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's father, named his son after musician Sachin Dev Burman, more popularly known as SD Burman, as he was a huge admirer of his work. Asha Bhosle, got married to RD Burman, son of SD Burman. This makes for an indirect but poignant connection between the two.