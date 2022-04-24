Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday: Anil Kapoor, Asha Bhosle & Others Wish The 'Master Blaster'

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as the 'Master Blaster' in the world of sports, turned a year older on Sunday, April 24. He made his career debut at 16 against Pakistan and went on to become one of the greatest batters of all time. In his 24-year career span, Sachin Tendulkar set and broke several cricket records, be it making 100 international centuries or 34,357 international runs among many others.

Today, the cricketing legend is celebrating his 49th birthday. On the special occasion, several well-known faces from the entertainment industry took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes for the iconic sportsman. Take a look at it below:

Bollywood wishes Sachin Tendulkar on 49th birthday

Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to call himself a 'forever fan' of Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday. Anil Kapoor shared a stunning selfie alongside him and tweeted, "Happy Birthday,@sachin_rt! Wishing you all the love always! - A forever fan! (sic)".

Happy Birthday, @sachin_rt! Wishing you all the love always! - A forever fan! pic.twitter.com/PlzGn5Hhy5 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 24, 2022

On Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana shared the legendary quote of Matthew Hayden that reads "I have seen God, he bats at number four for India".

Actor Angad Bedi hailed the cricket prodigy on the special day as she shared a stunning picture alongside Sachin Tendulkar on his Instagram story.

Actor Saquib Saleem who himself has played the role of cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in the Hindi biopic, 83, did not forget to pay a hearty tribute to Sachin Tendulkar. While sharing the wish, he wrote, "Lots of love brother".

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle who shared a close bond with the Tendulkar family opted for a special way to wish the legendary cricketer. Sharing a happy photo with Sahin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, Asha Bhosle used Mohammed Rafi's iconic song 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye' to celebrate the special day.

Director Punit Malhotra shared a still of one of Sachin Tendulkar's unforgettable matches to wish the star on his birthday. He wrote, "Ye din kabhi nahin bhoolega (Won't forget this day)".

Actor Varun Dhawan, surprisingly whose birthday falls on the same day as Sachin Tendulkar, shared a throwback photo with the cricketer while paying a sweet tribute to him. Take a look at it below:

(Image: @sachintenduklar/@anilkapoor/@ashabhosle/Instagram)