'Sacred Games' Actor Elnaaz Norouzi Decodes The 'Gorilla Emoji-Mystery' She Created

Grabbing headlines after giving a stellar performance as Zoya Mirza in Sacred Games, Elnaaz Norouzi has managed to capture the hearts of the audience in no time. Hailed for acing her fashion game, the actress also has a major fan following on Instagram. Lately, her posts have been creating a buzz for a different reason. The diva's repeated use of gorilla emojis has been baffling the audience for quite some time.

Sacred Games Elnaaz Norouzi decodes 'Gorilla Emoji' mystery

As it turns out, Elnaaz's next offering, Hello Charlie, which has already become the talk of the town, will feature a gorilla in a pivotal role. Talking about the same, she said, "I love interacting and engaging with my fans especially because they always give me so much love and I love finding ways to appreciate them or at least make sure my social media doesn't get boring. So, I was thinking how can I do something interesting leading up to the 'Hello Charlie' release without actually spilling any beans since we had not announced the movie yet. Then, the gorilla emoji came to my mind and I did get a lot of DMS where everyone would ask me why I keep putting the gorilla emoji everywhere and I guess now everyone knows."

The trailer of the Amazon Prime Original film Hello Charlie was released yesterday. Her fans across the nation cannot wait to watch Elnaaz on the silver screen. Their excitement can be witnessed by the fact that within the 24 hours of its launch, the trailer has managed to garner more than 7 million views on Youtube. The upcoming comedy film directed by Pankaj Saraswat also stars an ensemble cast of actors Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain, Rajpal Yadav, Shloka Pandit, Darshan Jariwala, and Girish Kulkarni, amongst others.

Apart from Elnaaz Norouzi's Hello Charlie, the actor also has many other interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film Sangeen, directed by Jaideep Chopra which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sammy Jonas Heaney.

Image Source: Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram