'Sacred Games' Actor Kubbra Sait Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actor Kubbra Sait has been tested positive for COVID-19 as she took to her social media to share the news. She also advised her close contacts to get tested at home and take necessary precautions even if they are not exhibiting any symptoms. The actor rose to fame after her stint in the critically acclaimed crime series Sacred Games.

Kubbra Sait tests COVID positive

Taking to her Instagram on January 7, the 38-year-old shared a long note relaying the news of her diagnosis and advising her fans to take precautions. She wrote, ''Hey beautiful peeps, first and foremost #maskup Second of first, I've tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic covid-19. If we were in contact with me, please run a home test... (so that we don't burden the already burdened testing system).''

She further stated that she has not received her results from the lab by adding, ''I haven't still received the results from the lab it's been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you're a carrier (at this stage). I'm alright. Resting and watching TV.'' The actor also stayed optimistic about defeating the new wave of Omicron by concluding, ''Stay calm state of mind, consume loads of fluids, watch little tv and phone. So in 5-7 days, we can say #ByeOmicron''.

More on Bollywood testing COVID-19 positive

The new wave seemed to have taken over the film industry with more and more celebrities testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier, playback singer Vishal Dadlani posted about his COVID positive diagnosis on Instagram by writing, ''This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful.''

Meanwhile, several events and festivals are being cancelled due to the surge in cases across the country. Sundance Film Festival has decided to hold the concert virtually this year in the wake of the new wave.

Image: Instagram/@kubbrasait