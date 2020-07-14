Rajshri Deshpande Gives A Glimpse Of Her House As She Spends Time With Parents

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande has been spending her time with her parents at her home. She has been sharing regular updates on social media about the same, too. The actor recently took to social media to share a lovable post with her parents that will make anyone go ‘aww’.

Rajshri Deshpande’s post with her parents

Sacred Games-fame actor Rajshri Deshpande took to social media to share an adorable post with her fans. She shared a picture of her parents spending some romantic time with each other as they quarantine inside the house. Rajshri Deshpande spoke about how she told her father that they should paint the walls. However, her father added that with a beautiful foreground i.e Rajshri Deshpande’s mother, the background will not matter.

Rajshri Deshpande also termed this picture as, “#loveatthecoronatime”. Rajshri Deshpande further wrote, “Me - Papa look at the background once this COVID is over we should paint our house? Papa - Look at the foreground we will manage with the background. #loveatthecoronatime #learningeverydaytobebetter #parents”.

Take a look at Rajshri Deshpande's post here:

Rajshri Deshpande has not been still even during the lockdown period. She has been constantly donating PPE kits and other needful things to people during this time. The actor extended a hand of support to help people who are going through a crisis during this difficult time.

In a previous interview with a news portal, she revealed how the situation has been making farmers panic. She spoke at length about how farmers are also worried about their crops being damaged and the economic losses that will be incurred amid the current situation. She further revealed in the same interview that she has converted sugarcane factories into sanitiser factories with the help of her team. She spoke about how this has been done in a bid to employ farmers.

On the work front, Rajshri Deshpande made her debut into the entertainment industry with the Aamir Khan starrer Talaash in 2012. However, it was her role in Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games that helped her gain worldwide popularity. She was last seen in Anurag Kashyap directed Choked earlier this year.

