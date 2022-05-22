Sacred Games' Elnaaz Norouzi To Be Part Of Varun Dhawan's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'? Details Inside

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will soon be seen sharing screen space with each other in the family drama movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Though the plot of the film is kept under wraps, reports suggest that the film will focus more on families, bonds and relationships. Apart from Kiara and Varun, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. It will hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

Ever since the multi-starrer project was announced, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the film. The first look posters already fueled fans' excitement levels. Reportedly, Sacred Games fame Elnaaz Norouzi is said to be a part of the much-awaited family entertainer film.

Sacred Games fame Elnaaz Norouzi will feature in an item song in Jug Jugg Jeeyo

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, a close source to the development revealed to the portal that Elnaaz Norouzi is roped in for the film for an item number. The source said-

“Elnaaz Norouzi is also a part of JugJugg Jeeyo and has an item song in the movie. The makers were looking for an actress who can dance well and had the required sex appeal. Elnaaz fit the bill and that’s how she came on board.”

The source further revealed that Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a family entertainer. Hence, the item song is 'glamorous and shot aesthetically.' The source continued, "Moreover, it is not added for the heck of it. It is an important part of the narrative and comes at a crucial juncture."

For the unversed, Elnaaz Norouzi gained recognition with her role of Zoya Mirza in Netflix’s popular web series, Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular roles.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo motion poster

Earlier, Varun Dhawan dropped the motion posters of Raj Mehta's directorial comedy-drama venture depicting him, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in a picture-perfect family portrait donned in traditional attires. Sharing the poster, Varun wrote in the caption "Get ready for some family comedy - famcom 🥳🥳🥳 Are you ready to come to our family reunion with your family?

#JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas on 24th June."

Here, take a look at the post-

