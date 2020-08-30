'Sadak 2' To 'Padmaavat', Movies That Were Shunned By Netizens Even Before Release

Fans have witnessed several Bollywood films being embroiled in controversies. However, there are certain movies that also fell prey to fringe groups protesting against the release for manipulating storyline, inaccuracy of facts and hurting sentiments. Be it for portraying bold content or delay caused due to the censor boards, here are a few movies that courted controversies even before their release.

Sadak 2

Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 trailer was recently unveiled by the makers however, netizens immediately turned against the film amid the ongoing anti-nepotism fiasco. After the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the nepotism debate has become a massive topic of discussion and the Highway actor is one of the central figures who has been roped in the debate. Many fans believe that Alia’s entry into the entertainment industry was just due to her elite family’s connection. Keeping in mind the nepotism factor, fans began to dislike the trailer of Sadak 2, which has now become one of the most disliked videos on YouTube.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor’s recently released Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also faced a backlash from netizens before its release. The movie was subject to a campaign targeted against the film for supporting nepotism by roping in Janhvi Kapoor for essaying the main lead in the film. The trailer of the movie was disliked by many, along with it several netizens also claimed to boycott the film for being an absolute example of nepotism.

Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat was embroiled into several controversies during its production stage. Many Rajput caste organisations protested against the movie claiming that the film portrays Padmavati, the Rajput queen, in a bad light. Several reports regarding vandalism on the sets by protestors also came into light. Many Muslim leaders protested to ban the film for the alleged misrepresentation of Ala-ud-din Khilji. Reports of physical assault on Sanjay Leela Bhansali & threats of violence against Deepika Padukone also surfaced online.

Chhapaak

Mere days before the release of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone briefly attended a protest at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. Her brief appearance gained her the ‘anti-national’ tag by the right-wing followers. Immediately, Padukone’s visit invited criticism and support in equal lengths, with #BoycottChhapaak and #ISupportDeepika dominating the top Twitter trends. The right-wing, who has been critical of JNU, slammed Deepika for joining the ‘separatists’. While others claimed that the actor only attended the protest to promote Chhapaak and hence boycotted the film.

Black Friday

Anurag Kashyap directed Black Friday was all set to release in the year 2004, however, the film didn’t hit the silver screens until 2007. The premise of the movie was based on the 1993 Mumbai bombings that led to the death of many. The film’s release was delayed by the Indian Censor Board, keeping in mind the heavy sentiments revolving around the heinous incident. The board waited until the verdict of the real-life case that was settled in court and later released permission to release the film.

