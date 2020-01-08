Saeed Jaffrey 86th Birth Anniversary: Awards And Accolades The Late Actor Received

There are numerous artists and actors in the Bollywood industry, who have carved their way to the hearts of the audience. But very few actors digged a niche for them with their quirky dialogue deliveries and strong on-screen performances.

Late actor, Saeed Jaffrey, made his identity and worked for around four decades. January 8, 2020, is the 86th birth anniversary of the late actor.

With his excellent pace and pronunciation of dialogues in the languages like Urdu, Hindi and English, Saeed Jaffrey always managed to pull off his characters on the screen. Here are a few awards and accolades that were bagged by Saeed Jaffrey.

Awards and Accolades

In the year 1978, Saeed Jaffrey boated his first Filmfare award for the titled Best supporting actor. He nominated and won the award for the film Shatranj Ke Khilari. Later, in 1986 and 1992 he was nominated for the films Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Henna, in the best supporting actor.

In 1991, Saeed Jaffrey lifted the best actor award for the film Masala. the award was presented by Genie Awards, which given out annually by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

Apart from films, he also received several awards for his work and performances on television. He was a part of a popular British television sitcom, Tandoori Nights, that broadcasted two series of six episodes each.

After his death in 2015, he was honoured with the fourth highest civilian award of India, Padma Shri.

More about Saeed Jaffrey

Reportedly, Saeed Jaffrey was a writer and a mimicry artist too. Saeed has been part of more than 100 Hindi films. He also shared the screen space with global stars like Sean Connery, Michale Caine, and Pierce Brosnan among others.

Saeed Jaffrey's performance in hit films like Gandhi, Dil, Ajooba and Heena, was praised by the critics and the audience. Saeed Jaffrey has also worked as a director of All India Radio.

