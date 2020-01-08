Saeed Jaffrey Would Be 90 Today, Celebrate His Birthday By Watching His Iconic Movies

January 8th, 2020 marks the 90th birth anniversary of legendary actor Saeed Jaffrey. He is recognised by critics and film audiences all around the world. Saeed Jaffrey has not only worked in Hindi films but he has also contributed immensely to British cinema and the television industry.

So to celebrate his 90th birth anniversary, here are some of Saeed Jaffrey’s best movies.

Saeed Jaffrey’s 90th birth anniversary

1. The Man Who Would Be King (1975)

This film brought major limelight to Saeed Jaffrey. His role as Billy Fish, a Gurkha soldier who stood out in this movie based on Rudyard Kipling’s novella of the same name.

Even though the film starred Sean Connery, Michael Caine, and Christopher Plummer, Saeed Jaffrey made his presence felt. This 1975 film went on to win several awards and pushed Saeed Jaffrey to the forefront.

2. Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

Saeed Jaffrey brought a different aspect to his role in Raj Kapoor’s Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Even though Saeed Jaffrey had a supporting role in the film, his role was definitely pivotal in this Rajiv Kapoor and Mandakini starrer. Ram Teri Ganga Maili turned out to be a stunner at the box-office and became the highest-earning Bollywood film at that point of time.

3. Chashme Buddoor (1981)

Chashme Buddoor is considered to be one of the finest romantic buddy comedies made in Bollywood. Once again, Saeed Jaffrey played a pivotal role in the film and added some interesting twists and turns to its storyline. His role as Lallan Miyan became so iconic that Saeed Jaffrey became a household name in India because of his role in this film.

4. Shatranj Ke Khilari (1977)

Shatranj Ke Khilari was Satyajit Ray’s first Hindi film. It was based on Munshi Premchand’s short story of the same name. Saeed Jaffrey played the role of Mir Roshan Ali in this film. His performance in this Satyajit Ray film received an iconic status, so much so that he even received a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

