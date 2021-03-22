Sagar Sarhadi, Writer Of 'Kabhi Kabhie', Passes Away In Mumbai At 88

Prominent writer-filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi who is known for films like Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila and many more passed away on March 21 late at night due to age-related issues. The stalwart who was 88, breathed his last at his residence in the neighbourhood of Sion, his nephew filmmaker Ramesh Talwar told PTI.

Sagar Sarhadi passes away

Ramesh told PTI that, “He passed away shortly before midnight. He wasn’t keeping well for some time and had even stopped eating. He passed away peacefully." Sarhadi’s last rites will be held at Sion crematorium at around 11 am, Ramesh added.

The noted filmmaker and writer who was born in Baffa (now in Pakistan), began writing Urdu short stories at an early age and continued to work as an Urdu playwright. Sarhadi became popular with his first film in 1976 titled Kabhi Kabhie that featured megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Raakhee. Apart from this, he has worked on an array of projects including Noorie (1979) Silsila (1981) Chandni (1989) Faasle, and many more that were super hits of their time.

Apart from achieving name and fame in scriptwriting, in 1982, Sarhadi turned director with the superhit film Bazaar, starring Supriya Pathak Shah, Farooq Shaikh, Smita Patil, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. His last film as screenplay and dialogue writer was Chausar that released in 2018 which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amruta Subhash, Sanjeev Tiwari, and Sanjeev Giriwer in main roles. Sarhadi is survived by his nephews and nieces. Several filmmakers like Ashoke Pandit, Anubhav Sinha, and lyricist Javed Akhtar mourned the demise of the legendary writer-director while offering their condolence.