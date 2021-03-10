Sagarika Ghatge Shares Old Pics With Brother On His B'day, Says 'keep Shining Bright'

Actor Sagarika Ghatge took to her Instagram handle to send best wishes to her brother Shivjeet Ghatge on his birthday. As wishes were pouring in for the latter, Sagarika shared a couple of throwback pictures with her baby brother. Sharing unseen family pictures on social media, Ghatge said, "Happiest birthday to my Bestest". She further added, "Keep shining bright and moving upwards".

As seen in Sagarika Ghatge's family post, the actor shared four images. In the first image, she shared a selfie with Shivjeet, while in the second one, she posted the latter's solo image. In the last two pictures, Sagarika Ghatge shared throwback pics from their childhood. One of them also features their father, Vijaysinh Ghatge. As mentioned in the caption, the actor also penned a short note wishing her sibling. She wrote, "So so proud of what you have achieved. Love you @shivjeet_g".

Sagarika Ghatge's birthday wishes for brother, Shivjeet

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers commented on Sagarika Ghatge's photos. Netizens wished the actor's sibling on his special day. One of the users wrote, "Happy Birthday Shivjeet! Have a super year ahead", while another added, "Happy Birthday to you shivjeet ji, may God bless you with good health and happiness". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Sagarika Ghatge's Instagram comment section

On Jan 8, Sagarika Ghatge celebrated her 35th birthday. She took to her Instagram handle to give fans a sneak-peek into her birthday celebration. In this Instagram post, Sagarika can be seen dressed in a white tee, paired with denim pants. There are three cakes in front of the actor. You can also spot some snacks placed on the table. Sharing this image on Instagram, Sagarika Ghatge said, "Thank you for all the love and wishes".

Sagarika Ghatge married cricketer Zaheer Khan in 2017. The latter also wished the actor by sharing an adorable post on social media. Sharing pictures with Sagarika, Zaheer Khan wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife". He further added, "The strongest woman I know and I am so lucky that you are in my life - I Love you".

