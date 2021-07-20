Sahil Anand Gets Vocal About Mental Health, Announces Break From Social Media

Student of the Year fame Sahil Anand recently took to Instagram and spoke about battling some mental health issues. And since he requires time to deal with his problems, the actor announced taking a break from social media. He penned a long note and explained about facing a rough patch in life and that he needs time to sort things out.

Sahil Anand announces a break from social media

Sahil also mentioned that ‘passion can become the worst nightmare’ He revealed that he has been feeling lost for a while. "Hi everyone, hope you guys are doing fine. Just wanted all my loved ones to take care of themselves as I have decided to be inactive for some time, I'm not feeling like myself and the last couple of months have been tough on me. Right now, I need space. I feel lost. I feel disassociated. Sometimes your passion can become your worst nightmare. Guys, mental health is important. Kabhi kabhi kuchh wohi cheez zyada affect kar jaati hai jinko hum khud ke jyada kareeb kar lete hai (Sometimes, the things that we are passionate about affects us a lot.) I tried my best to feel normal but it's only getting worse. TC. Love S.A," he wrote.

Sahil recently became a father for the first time. His son, Sahraj, was born in April. He shared the good news via a post that read, "Hi, I am Sahraj Anand. I was born on 14th April 2021. My parents are over the moon to have me. They say I am the best gift they have ever received. They love showering me with kisses and cuddles. I am surrounded by so much love already! I enjoy feeding, loud sharting, sleeping, and cuddles as much as possible. I am excited to share my eating, sleeping, and smiling journey soon but I just pooped so got to go right now! Bye .#sahrajanand (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor made his debut with MTV Roadies in 2006 and later worked in a few TV shows before embarking on his Bollywood journey, with Student of the Year in 2012. He also featured in Student of the Year 2, which came out in 2019.

IMAGE: SAHILANANDACTOR/Instagram

