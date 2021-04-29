Sahil Anand Shares Adorable Photo Of His Newborn Baby, Reveals His Name

Bollywood actor Sahil Anand and his wife Rajneet Monga are on cloud nine ever since the birth of their baby boy. The couple welcomed their newborn on April 14. Sahil took to his Instagram to announce the name of his baby and the caption was written from the baby's point of view.

Sahil Anand's baby's name announced

Sahil shared a photo of his baby holding his finger in its little palm. The face of the baby is not visible. The caption read as though the baby was introducing itself. "Hi I am Sahraj Anand. I was born on 14th April 2021. My parents are over the moon to have me. They say I am the best gift they have ever received. They love showering me with kisses and cuddles. I am surrounded by so much love already! I enjoy feeding, loud sharting, sleeping and cuddles as much as possible. I am excited to share my eating, sleeping and smiling journey soon but I just pooped so got to go right now! Bye", the caption read.

As soon as the post was shared, several celebrities like Purru Chibber, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee, Avika Gor and Karanveer Mehra rained congratulatory messages on the post. Several of his fans also showered love on the post. Check out their reactions below.

A sneak into Sahil Anand's Instagram

Sahil Anand is an avid social media user and often shares his whereabouts through his posts. Recently, he shared a picture of him surrounded by greenery on Instagram. He is wearing a green tee-shirt and a pair of joggers. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "My life is so much interesting inside my head".

Student Of The Year's Sahil Anand also dropped a hint regarding his upcoming project and the character he will be portraying in it. He shared a picture of him holding a clapboard. The 32-year-old is going to star in a short film called Patra, meaning character. In the caption of the post, Sahil wrote, "Kuchh kahaniya batana bhi sehet ke liye hanikarak ho sakta hai. Presenting the title of our short film “à¤ªà¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°” stay tuned". This roughly translates to "Some stories can prove to be dangerous to the health upon narrating".

