Sahil Anand Takes Pride In Breaking Stigma Around AIDS With 2014's 'Babloo Happy Hai'

Kausatii Zindagii Kay alum Sahil Anand recently came forward in support of people who're suffering from the chronic disease of AIDS on World AIDS Day 2020. In an interview with SpotboyE, Sahil took a stroll down memory lane and recalled breaking the age-old stigma around AIDS with his role in 2014's Babloo Happy Hai. The 31-year-old takes pride in being a part of the ensemble cast film till date as the film showcased how an AIDS patient can live life to its fullest.

Sahil Anand thinks 'it's high time that stigma around AIDS ends'

Yesterday, i.e. December 1, 2020, World AIDS Day was celebrated globally to raise awareness about the spread of HIV infection. Joining the bandwagon is the film and television actor Sahil Anand, who thinks that the stigma surrounding AIDS must end. Sahil also reminisced being a part of filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda's film Babloo Happy Hai, wherein he essayed the role of an AIDS patient himself.

Speaking about being happy to be a part of the 2014 film, the Student of the Year actor said that he thinks AIDS should not stop anyone from living their life to the fullest. Sahil added saying he's glad to get the opportunity of being a part of the film as it breaks the stigma around the chronic disease. Elaborating about his character 'Jatin' in the film, the actor stated that his character deals with the illness in a fun way for conveying the message that contracting AIDS does not mean it's an end to one's life.

He also added stating Babloo Happy Hai showcases how an AIDS-infected person lives his life to the fullest and how awareness created by NGOs about the same comes across as great help. Furthermore, he also expressed saying it's high time that the stigma around AIDS ends and more films around the sensitive topic are made. He concluded saying films that also deliver social messages must be made apart from just entertainment-oriented films.

About 'Babloo Happy Hai'

The Bollywood film had I am Kalam director Nila Madhab Panda at its helm while it boasted of an ensemble cast. Alongside Sahil, the film also stared Erica Fernandes, Sumit Suri, Amol Parashar, Preet Kamal, Anu Choudhury, Parvin Dabas and Reyhna Malhotra in key roles. However, Babloo Happy Hai received a mixed reaction from the audience as well as film critics.

