Sahil Khan Booked For Allegedly ‘instigating’ Actor Manoj Patil To Attempt Suicide

The Mumbai Police has lodged a case against actor Sahil Khan in connection with an alleged suicide attempt by actor-bodybuilder Manoj Patil. The development came after Patil named the Style actor in his suicide note. Patil is currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Three other persons too have been booked in the case. Khan had held a press conference on Thursday, stating that he was going to expose those who were a part of a steroid racket.

#Maharashtra | Case has been registered against actor Sahil Khan and three others for allegedly instigating actor Manoj Patil to attempt suicide: Mumbai Police



Patil is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

As per police, Manoj Patil, a former Mr India, reportedly tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills at his Oshiwara residence in Mumbai in the early hours on Thursday. He was immediately rushed to the Cooper hospital, where his condition was termed 'critical.' Reports stated that Patil had approached the Oshiwara Police seeking an FIR against a 'Bollywood actor' for defaming him on social media and causing problems in his professional life.

Patil's last Instagram post is a video of a man, who is making accusations against Patil. In his caption, he wrote he asked his followers to guess who was talking behind the man. He was talking about Sahil Khan and also tagged him.

Sahil Khan was accompanied by the same person, as the person in the last Instagram video of Patil. The person claimed in front of the media that he was sold fake steroids by Patil, after which he faced numerous side effects. The man claimed that Pail abused him and also threatened him.

The man stated that he approached Sahil who raised the matter on Instagram. Sahil, since then, posted numerous videos where he has mocked Manoj Patil and some of these videos also has the same 'victim' sharing his version.

Sahil stated that he was only supporting the victim in the case. He sought that the government takes the matter seriously and urged the drug control authorities to take action.

"If I am wrong, then I am ready for punishment. But if I right, then it has to be exposed," Sahil said in the press conference. He stated that the initial intention was only so that the person receives the money he had lost to Patil. But later, when Patil took 'sympathy', he felt the need to come out and tell the truth.