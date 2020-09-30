Sahil Khan Buys 'dream Home In Goa', Shares Picture From Family's First Day There

Sahil Khan recently bought a new house in the city of beaches Goa. Announcing the exciting news, Sahil Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring his entire family posing in his new house. He said, "First day in our new dream home in Goa". Take a look at Sahil Khan's new house photos.

Sahil Khan buys his 'dream house'

In this Instagram picture, you can spot Sahil Khan wearing a red zipper jacket and white tracks as he sat between his parents. One can also see the former actor's siblings and their families. Sahil Khan explained in the caption that this house was his dream house in Goa. He shared that it was his dream to build a house in Goa for his family. Talking about family, Sahil Khan said that his family means everything to him. The fitness enthusiast also added a couple of Instagram stories showing his house to the fans.

Sahil Khan's heartfelt caption read as:

First Day in Our New Dream Home in Goa â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸŒ´ Yeh Mera Dream Tha Ke Family Ke Liey Ek Goa Main Ghar Ho ðŸ¡ Family Time! Family is Everything ðŸ™ŒðŸ» BAAP BAAP HOTA HAI ðŸ˜ŽðŸ’ªðŸ» #KaamKaroNaamKaro Family Ko Support Karo Achi Zindagi Do Unki Duayein Lo ðŸŒ…â¤ðŸ™

Fans congratulate Sahil

Several fans praised the actor and wished him congratulations for his new house. One of the fan accounts wrote, 'Congratulations for new house ðŸ brother â¤ï¸ðŸ’ªðŸ» âœŒðŸ»'. Another user commented, 'Glad to see this picture â¤ï¸ #OneLife'. Check out more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Sahil Khan Instagram Comment Section

Sahil Khan's net worth

According to Net Worthopedia, Sahil Khan’s income in 2020 has increased by 11 per cent. His net worth is approximately 37 crores in 2020. Sahil Khan’s source of income is acting, business, gym, and he is also a YouTube trainer.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

