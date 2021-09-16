Sahil Khan Responds To Ex-Mr India Contest Winner's Suicide Attempt; Promises Exposè

On Thursday, actor, and fitness enthusiast Sahil Khan took to his official Instagram handle and responded to former Mr India contest winner Manoj Patil's claim that he has been allegedly harassing him. Khan wrote that he would hold a press conference in the evening. The actor's note comes after Patil allegedly tried to commit suicide at his residence in Oshiwara on the same day, purportedly naming him in the suicide note.

Sahil Khan to hold press conference after Manoj Patil's attempted suicide

Taking to his IG story, the Style actor Sahil Khan shared a note alleging that someone (he didn't name names, but it's more than likely he's referring to Manoj Patil) was involved in a Steroid racket. He added that he would hold a press conference in the evening and will be exposing the racket. He said that he believes the Mumbai Police will do justice.

Khan wrote, "Doing press conference today evening. If you don't know now you know Steroid racket will be exposed- Aur jo bhi Steroids racket ka sath de ga woh bhi Steroids dealer hoga (And the one who supports Steroids racket, will also be Steroids dealer) @Mumbaipolice will do the justice. Today 8 pm. Save lives" with a string of emoticons.

On August 16, Manoj Patil had allegedly tried committing suicide at his Oshiwara residence but was not able to. This comes after he submitted a letter to the Oshiwara police demanding action against Khan for allegedly defaming him on social media and purportedly creating problems in his professional life. Patil had highlighted the same allegation in his suicide note. Speaking to PTI, Patil's manager, Pari Naaz had informed that they had rushed him to Cooper Hospital after his attempt to suicide by consuming sleeping pills during the wee hours. She informed that Patil was being harassed for over a year and his phone number had been made viral.

A day ago, a video was posted on Sahil Khan's Instagram taking a potshot at Patil. In the video, a person playing Manoj Patil can be seen offering Steroids to a person playing Raj Faujdar. Sharing the video, Khan wrote, "Manoj Steroid Wala Kaun hai? (Manoj, the one with Steroid?) Any Idea! Believe it or not. For more watch my story."

