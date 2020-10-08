Sahil Vaid Expresses Gratitude To Voice Industry For Keeping Him Busy Amid Pandemic

Actor Sahil Vaid, who was last seen in Dil Bechara, recently extended his sincere gratitude to the voice industry. The actor shared a picture on Instagram from one of his dubbing sessions where the actor can be seen lending his voice for a film. While captioning the post, the actor thanked the industry for letting him wok during the lockdown which kept him busy through the hard times.

Sahil Vaid thanks the voice industry for their support

Further, the actor who played the role of JP in Dil Bechara also wrote that giving his voice was something that kept him busy and he did not feel bored, useless, insignificant, or even broke for one second In the last 8 months of the lockdown. Sahil, at last, concluded the post on a positive note and wrote that when somebody has strong will power, then nothing can stop anyone. Several fans of the actor hailed his skills while lauding him for being a multi-tasker. One of the users wrote, “Awesome Sahil keeps going.” Another user wrote, “You are multi-talented.” A third user chimed in and praised him for his acting skills. He wrote, “One of my most favourite actors from the movie "Dil Bechara.” Another user wrote that Sahil Vaid is one such actor who is very down to earth which makes him more favourite of his fans.

Sahil who has done several Bollywood films like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, and many more played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput’s best friend in Dil Bechara who is suffering from glaucoma and is blind in one eye. The story of the film revolves around Kizie (Sanjana) and Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) are poles apart in personality and their battle against cancer is the only common thread binding them. Love slowly wraps them in its embrace, but little do they know what fate has in store for them. Dil Bechara marked Mukesh Chhabra’s debut as a director and was Sushant’s final film which was released after his death on June 14. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar in July.

(Image credit: Sahil Vaid/ Instagram)

