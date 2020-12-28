Sahil Vaid pens post for Varun Dhawan, says 'You are not a star, but a lot more'

Actor Sahil Vaid who is basking in the success of his latest release Coolie No 1, took to Instagram and penned an appreciation post for his friend and co-actor Varun Dhawan. The actor shared a picture from the sets of the film while thanking his co-star for all his love, support, and kindness over all the films that the two have worked together in. Sahil spoke great lengths about the actor and recalled his journey with him through all the films like Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya, Badri ki Dulhaniya, Coolie No 1, and many more.

Sahil Vaid pens note for Varun Dhawan

Apart from thanking the actor, the Dil Bechara actor also wrote that he is one of those people who knows Varun in and out and he feels strange when people ask him about the actor. While captioning the post, Sahil wrote, “This is an appreciation post- You are what, how who and how I know this very well But the funny part is that when you were not there then nobody used to ask me anything. And now since you are here, then people question why only you to which I swiftly reply that why not you. Congratulations and thank you for Coolie no1 mere Humpty, mere Badri, mere Raju... Mere VD. You are not just a star, you are a lot more.”

Coolie No 1 directly hit Amazon Prime on Friday. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jaaved Jaaferi, among others. The comedy directed by David Dhawan is the remake of the director’s hit film of the same name starring Govinda. Earlier, Varun shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of the film where he can be seen dressed as a nurse and is seen playing with Sahil Vaid, who is also dressed as a nurse. In the video, fans can see Varun and Sahil dressed as a nurse. He is sporting a light pink outfit and has a wig on as well. Both the men are seen playing a game usually played by little girls. Varun is also seen singing a song, while others stand and watch. Varun added in his caption - 'Timing pakdo meet nurses Karishma and Kareena'.

