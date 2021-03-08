Sahir Ludhianvi's 100th Birth Anniversary: 10 Iconic Songs By The Legendary Lyricist

Abdul Hayee, popularly known by his stage name Sahir Ludhianvi, was an Indian poet and lyricist. The award-winning poet is known for his work in Urdu and Hindi language and has also left a mark on Indian cinema. His legendary songs, that range from romance to patriotism had had an impact on Hindi cinema. On the poet's 100th birth anniversary, here are the top 10 Sahir Ludhianvi's songs to listen to.

Sahir Ludhianvi best songs

Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya

The soulful song Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya featuring Dev Anand in 1961's Hum Dono was penned by Sahir Ludhianvi. This is one of the best Sahir Ludhianvi's songs sung by Mohammed Rafi. The playful music of the song enhances the life mantra that it teaches.

Main Pal Do Pal Shair Hoon

This melodious song was featured in the movie Kabhi Kabhie. This Sahir Ludhianvi's song is sung by Mukesh while music is given by Khayyam. The Yash Chopra directorial film features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee Gulzar.

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein

Another song from Yash Chopra directorial Kabhi Kabhie is written by Sahir Ludhianvi. The singer of the song is actor Amitabh Bachchan. The movie Kabhi Kabhie released on January 27, 1976.

Tadbeer Se Bigdi Huyi Taqdeer

The soulful song in Geeta Dutt's voice was from the 1951's movie Baazi. One of Sahir Ludhianvi's best songs, it features Dev Anand and Geeta Bali. The movie was directed by Guru Dutt and released on July 1, 1951.

Sar Jo Tera Chakraye

The song Sar Jo Tera Chakraye from the movie Pyaasa shows the best works of Sahir Ludhianvi. The song is sung by Mohammed Rafi and features Johnny Walker who is calling people for head massages. This iconic melody is still used in several advertisements and shows.

Keh Doon Tumhe

The song Keh Doon Tumhe from the movie Deewaar (1975) is a romantic song featuring Shashi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar while the lyrics were given by Sahi Ludhianvi. The movie also cast Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi as the lead characters.

Neele Gagan Ke Tale

The song Neele Gagan Ke Tale from the movie Hamraaz is sung by Mahendra Kapoor. Mahendra Kapoor won the Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer while Sahir Ludhianvi was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist. The movie cast Raaj Kumar, Vimi, and Sunil Dutt in the lead roles.

Mohabbat Bade Kaam Ki Cheez Hai

This romantic melody from the movie Trishul is sung by Lata Mangeshkar, K.J. Yesudas, and Kishore Kumar. The 1978's film Trishul featured Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon, and Rakhee Gulzar. The film was directed by Yash Chopra.

Jeevan Ke Safar Mein Rahi

This soulful song from the movie Munimji was sung by Kishore Kumar. The song features Dev Anand and Nalini Jaywant in a car. The movie came out in 1955.

Kabhi Khud Pe Kabhi Halat Pe

This melodious song from the movie Hum Dono was sung by Mohammed Rafi. The song features Dev Anand as a soldier. This song is one of the masterpieces by poet Sahir Ludhianvi.

