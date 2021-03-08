Sahir Ludhianvi's 100th Birth Anniversary: Netizens Celebrate Legendary Poet And Lyricist

March 8, 2021, marks the 100th birth anniversary of renowned lyricist and poet Sahir Ludhianvi. He has written the lyrics to some of the most loved Bollywood songs in his times, that are still remembered and cherished. Twitterati has been celebrating his birthday with a flood of tweets, which include his shayaris, excerpts from the songs that he penned the lyrics of and many other ways to pay him a tribute.

Twitterati celebrates 100th birth anniversary of Sahir Ludhianvi

Sahir Ludhianvi or as known by his pen-name Takhallus is still one of the most celebrated lyricists and poets who was a part of the Hindi film industry. He wrote the lyrics to evergreen songs, which include Abhi Na Jaao Chod Kar, Main Pal Do Pal ka Shayar Hoon, Kabhie Kabhie Mere Dil Mein and many others. The much-loved poet was born on March 8, 1921, and today is his 100th birth anniversary. Fans have been paying tribute to the legendary poet and lyricist on social media.

The poet who also shares his birthday with the now important occasion, International Women’s Day had also written some songs that spoke about women and their power, along with how they are treated in society. Some of the tweets on the platform also quote Ludhianvi’s excerpts on women. Take a look at some of them here.

लो आज हम ने तोड़ दिया रिश्ता-ए-उमीद

लो अब कभी गिला न करेंगे किसी से हम



#SahirLudhianvi — اخلاق ساحر (@AkhlaqueSahir) March 8, 2021

Remembering one of the greatest poets and lyricist #SahirLudhianvi ji on his 100th birth anniversary



Chalo ek baar phir se ajnabi ban jaayen hum dono 🙏 pic.twitter.com/U314f2HJvV — Suheel Ahanger (@Suheel_Ahanger) March 8, 2021

माना कि इस ज़मीं को न गुलज़ार कर सके

कुछ ख़ार कम तो कर गए गुज़रे जिधर से हम #SahirLudhianvi @shairoftheday — yamini rampalliwar (@YaminiEditor) March 8, 2021

Mujhse pehle kitne shayar aaye, aur aakar chale gaye

Kuch aahe bharke laut gaye, kuch nagme gaa kar chale gaye

Vo bhi ek pal ka kissa they, mai bhi ek pal ka kissa hoon

Kal tumse juda ho jaaunga, jo aaj tumhara hissa hoon

Mai pal do pal ka shayar hoon...#SahirLudhianvi — Rishhaye (@rishi_pania) March 8, 2021

#SahirLudhianvi said



औरत ने जनम दिया मर्दों को, मर्दों ने उसे बाज़ार दिया

जब जी चाहा मसला कुचला, जब जी चाहा दुत्कार दिया

मर्दों के लिए हर ज़ुल्म रवा, औरत के लिए रोना भी ख़ता

मर्दों के लिए हर इश्क़ का हक़, औरत के लिए जीना भी सज़ा#InternationalWomensDay



good days - yet to come — Priyanka Gupta 👣✍️ (@guptapranky) March 8, 2021

On #SahirLudhianvi’s 100th birth anniversary I remember him as a man who was a rebel, a man who to got expelled from college because of love story between a hindu and muslim, a man who changed the way I look at Taj Mahal forever, happy birthday Sahir Ludhianvi ❤️ — Baba Kabira (@TheUnstableAtom) March 8, 2021

#SahirLudhianvi❤️Today is Sahir Ludhianvi's 100th Birth Anniversary. A poet par excellence whose words we could relate with.



जो मिल गया उसी को मुक़द्दर समझ लिया

जो खो गया मैं उस को भुलाता चला गया

ग़म और ख़ुशी में फ़र्क़ न महसूस हो जहाँ

मैं दिल को उस मक़ाम पे लाता चला गया pic.twitter.com/fSEl3nk8PR — 𝓟𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓾𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓯𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓸𝓻𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓿𝓪𝓻𝓭𝓦𝓪𝓵𝓮 (@PenduProfessor) March 8, 2021

"औरत ने जनम दिया मर्दों को मर्दों ने उसे बाज़ार दिया, जब जी चाहा मसला कुचला जब जी चाहा धुत्कार दिया" - साहिर लुधियानवी



It is the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary lyricist-poet Abdul Hayee aka #SahirLudhianvi and #InternationalWomensDay today! — TheFilmyFunda (@funda_filmy) March 8, 2021

Sahir’s work influenced the Bollywood industry and the films that were made. He went on to win a Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist for Taj Mahal in the year 1963 and then a second Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist for the work he did in Kabhie Kabhie in 1976. He was also awarded a Padma Shri in the year 1971 and was posthumously honoured with a commemorative stamp for his 92nd birth anniversary in the year 2013. His very first Filmfare nomination was for Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist for the song Aurat Ne Janam Diya Mardon Ko from the 1958 film Sadhna.

