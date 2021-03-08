Last Updated:

Sahir Ludhianvi's 100th Birth Anniversary: Netizens Celebrate Legendary Poet And Lyricist

Twitterati is flooding the platform with their favourite works of renowned poet Sahir Ludhianvi on March 8, 2021, marking his 100th birth anniversary.

Arundhati Vivek
Sahir Ludhianvi

March 8, 2021, marks the 100th birth anniversary of renowned lyricist and poet Sahir Ludhianvi. He has written the lyrics to some of the most loved Bollywood songs in his times, that are still remembered and cherished. Twitterati has been celebrating his birthday with a flood of tweets, which include his shayaris, excerpts from the songs that he penned the lyrics of and many other ways to pay him a tribute.

Twitterati celebrates 100th birth anniversary of Sahir Ludhianvi

Sahir Ludhianvi or as known by his pen-name Takhallus is still one of the most celebrated lyricists and poets who was a part of the Hindi film industry. He wrote the lyrics to evergreen songs, which include Abhi Na Jaao Chod Kar, Main Pal Do Pal ka Shayar Hoon, Kabhie Kabhie Mere Dil Mein and many others. The much-loved poet was born on March 8, 1921, and today is his 100th birth anniversary. Fans have been paying tribute to the legendary poet and lyricist on social media. 

The poet who also shares his birthday with the now important occasion, International Women’s Day had also written some songs that spoke about women and their power, along with how they are treated in society. Some of the tweets on the platform also quote Ludhianvi’s excerpts on women. Take a look at some of them here.

Sahir’s work influenced the Bollywood industry and the films that were made. He went on to win a Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist for Taj Mahal in the year 1963 and then a second Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist for the work he did in Kabhie Kabhie in 1976. He was also awarded a Padma Shri in the year 1971 and was posthumously honoured with a commemorative stamp for his 92nd birth anniversary in the year 2013. His very first Filmfare nomination was for Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist for the song Aurat Ne Janam Diya Mardon Ko from the 1958 film Sadhna.

