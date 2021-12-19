Sai Pallavi Get Emotional While Interacting With Fans At Shyam Singha Roy Event; Watch

After Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy's trailer got released on 15th December, the makers of the upcoming supernatural thriller held a pre-release event on Sunday. During this, the crew showered praise for the female lead, Sai Pallavi, after which she got emotional.

The makers of Shyam Singha Roy held a pre-release event with the entire cast and crew on Sunday where Sai Pallavi, who plays the lead actor, got emotional. Director Rahul Sankrityan explained his experience while filming the movie and also praised Sai Pallavi's flawless performance in the film, to which the crowd started cheering her up. Feeling overwhelmed by the love and appreciation, tears filled her eyes, soon after which co-star Nani hugged her.

Director Rahul Sankrityan added that Sai will become a legendary actor in the coming times. He also hailed Nani for his dedication and hard work in the film. Shyam Singha Roy is a commercial thriller in which Nani essays the role of a revolutionary writer and Sai will portray the role of Devadasi. Nani will be seen in a dual role in Shyam Singha Roy. The trailer of the film was released on 15th December 2021, which starts with Nani's Vasu, an aspiring director, who is striving hard to direct his debut film. Resigning from his software job, Nani's character switched to the filmmaking profession. Nani will also appear as Shyam Singha Roy, a Bengali writer, who falls in love with a Devadasi.

The film with hit the cinemas on December 24, 2021, and will have a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The film has been bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments. Songs have been choreographed by National Award winner Kruti Mahesh and Yash Master.

Shyam Singha Roy was earlier scheduled to be released in May 2020 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. In March 2020, A.R. Rahman was approached to compose music for it but he didn't accept the offer and later Anirudh Ravichander took charge of composing.

