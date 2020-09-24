Saiee M Manjrekar Roped In To Play A Key Role In 'Major': 'I Instantly Said Yes To It'

Actor Saiee M Manjrekar will be seen playing a pivotal role in an upcoming bilingual film, titled Major. The plot of this film is based on NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life in the tragic Mumbai terror attack in 2008. Saiee is quite elated about the project as she believes she would be able to explore the character and emotions attached to it. The actor is expected to begin shooting for the film next month in Hyderabad.

Saiee M Manjrekar in Major

Actor Saiee M Manjrekar has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the upcoming action-packed film, Major. The film will be based on the 26/11 Taj attacks of Mumbai and is expected to star actors like Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles. Around 50% of the shooting has already been completed and actor Saiee M Manjrekar will be joining the cast in Hyderabad next month.

Saiee M Manjrekar has been quite excited to play a key role in the film. Speaking about her character, she said that for her, what matters is the script and the impact that the character has in the overall narrative. According to the actor, once an artist dives deep in the dissection of a character, there are many beautiful emotions that they can explore. She instantly said yes to the role because she saw such a quality in the script of Major. She said that she has been quite excited about the project and is eagerly waiting to start work.

The director of the film Major, Sashi Kiran was also quite impressed with Saiee M Manjrekar’s work so far and hence, felt that she would fit perfectly in the role. The director also threw some light on the plot of the film and how they are planning to execute it with maximum authenticity. He said that the main information about the tragic attacks came from news channels and hence, none of them had first-hand information about the events that unfolded. He believes that bringing their imagination on the screen in the form of a feature film is challenging and pressurising to some extent.

The film Major is being directed Sashi Kiran and produced under the banners Sony Pictures Films India and GMB Entertainment. The film will feature dialogues in both Hindi and Telugu, hence expanding the reach of the action film. Major has been scheduled to hit theatres in the summer of 2021.

