Saiee Manjrekar's Take On Life Post 'Dabangg 3': 'This Is The Time To Discover Myself'

Bollywood actor Saiee Manjrekar opened up about her life six months after the release of her debut film, Dabangg 3, and three months since the lockdown. During an interview with a leading news portal, Saiee Manjrekar asserted how she is optimising the time to discover herself, make mistakes, fall and get back post-Dabangg 3. Saiee Manjrekar shared the experience of her newfound stardom.

Saiee Manjrekar on post-Dabangg 3 experience

Interestingly, as her conversation started, Saiee Manjrekar recalled an incident when a fan spotted her in a car and followed her all the way to click a selfie with her. The actor felt special and added that she loves being recognised and taking selfies with fans. When she was asked if she feels any pressure after the release of her debut film, Saiee asserted that she is 'too young to feel any pressure'. Saiee shared that she is looking to do something out of the box and beyond her reach. She also added that with each day she is learning something new about herself and it is an amazing journey.

Remembering her debut film, Saiee revealed that it was an overwhelming experience for her. She also added that for the first ten minutes of her screentime in the film, she and her family were 'just crying'. She also praised her co-star Salman Khan and said that he has always been her mentor. On the other side, Saiee admitted that she not only watched the works of her contemporaries, such as Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, among many others but also read all their interviews.

Talking about her lockdown diaries, the 18-year-old actor said that it took some time to adjust initially, but now she is settled in a routine. Saiee has become more aware of what she is eating. But, the only downside is her inconsistent sleep cycle. But, irrespective of the time she wakes up, Saiee regularly cycles around her building.

Saiee Majrekar, daughter of actor-director Mahesh Majrekar, dipped her toes in Bollywood. She was seen playing the love interest of Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. The debutant actor managed to grab the attention of the critic and the audience with her innocent on-screen appearance.

