Saiee Manjrekar Talks About Her Views On Life After 'Dabangg 3', Shares A Special Instance

Saiee Manjrekar, in a recent interview with a media portal, talked about her life after her Bollywood debut in Dabangg 3. She also talked about how the movie changed her life and spoke about her views on other contemporary actors like her. Read what the young actor said in her interview.

Saiee Manjrekar is a 21-year-old actor who is the daughter of the famous Marathi filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar. The young actor was seen opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how the film had changed her life. She started out by saying that she was more aware of how she looked and acted in public after the film's success. She also mentioned that she was extremely conscious of what she was saying to people now.

It has been quite a few months since Dabangg 3 released and the actor mentioned one instance that had made her feel really special. Saiee brought up how once before the lockdown was initiated, one fan had spotted her in her car and had followed her all the way to some restaurant just to get a picture clicked with her. Saiee remembered how the instance had made her feel really unique.

Saiee then continued her interview by explaining that only her work could ensure that she would sustain in the industry and that it would be her true achievement. On the topic of other contemporaries actors like herself, Saiee mentioned that along with their (other actors) films, she also watched their interviews. She added that she would really like to embody the kind of confidence her contemporary actors portrayed in front of the media. Finally, on the same topic, she stated that she understood that it took a lot of work on the inner self to make that possible.

I want to surprise the audiences

The last question that was asked to Saiee was if she felt any pressure. To this, she said that she was too young to feel any kind of pressure. She said that this was her time to make mistakes and stand up and also mentioned that this was a point in her life that she would like to dedicate to self-discovery. She then moved on to the topic of how she wanted to do projects that challenged her and seemed beyond her reach and finally said that she would like to surprise her audiences.

