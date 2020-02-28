Here Are Some Tips From Saif Ali Khan For A Successful Marriage; Read

Saif Ali Khan got married to Kareena Kapoor in the year 2012 after they fell in love during the shoot of the movie Tashan in 2008. Saif and Kareena's marriage is considered as marriage goals by many Saifeena fans. Take a look at the tips and advice the Race 2 actor has given to all his fans who want their relationship to be just like his and Kareena's.

Saif Ali Khan feels secure about his relationship with Kareena

Saif Ali Khan stresses the importance of security that one needs to have for a successful relationship with their partner. He says that if one partner is happy, satisfied, and pleased with the other partner, it can be witnessed in all aspects of their life. The Love Aaj Kal actor in an intervie said that Kareena has made him feel secure about his relationship, which is why he feels so happy with her.

Saif reveals secret to keeping the spark alive

Saif Ali Khan arrived on the sets of Kareena's radio chat show What Women Want where his wife interviewed him about modern marriages and other things. She asked Saif about the one thing that a couple needs to have in their relationship to keep the newness and the spark alive. To which, Saif replied that it is very important that the partners have their own individual interests and hobbies that they do throughout their day. This would ensure that when they are meeting at the end of the day, they would have interesting things to share which would surely keep the repetitiveness in life out of the window.

Saif Ali Khan says balance between profession and personal life is important

The Chef actor has been in some relationships before he got married to Kareena Kapoor and so he has some personal experiences to refer to when he shares his tips and advice. He said that it is crucial for a person to learn how to manage one's personal and professional life efficiently. He further said that it is a very important aspect of life that many people overlook very often.

