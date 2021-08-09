Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveal 'Jehangir' As Their Baby's Name

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had remained tight-lipped about their secondborn's identity for the longest time. Earlier this year in July, it was revealed via actor Randhir Kapoor that the couple named their second son Jeh. However, according to Kareena Kapoor's recently published book, there was more to the story as the real name is revealed now.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second son named 'Jehangir'

The 40-year-old actor gave birth to her second child on February 21 this year. Wary of the controversy which was followed during the actor's first son Taimur in 2016, the couple decided to keep their son Jeh out of the public's eye. This only further fueled public curiosity who were eager to see Jeh. The baby made headlines in July after his grandfather Randhir Kapoor revealed that his name was Jeh.

However, in Kareena Kapoor Khan's recently published book titled Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be, the actor revealed her secondborn's real name. the book, written by experts, also included Kareena's pregnancy journeys and struggles. According to Bollywood Hungama, Kareena treated her fans with some unseen pictures of baby Jeh. What caught the fans' eye was the image caption provided.

After addressing her youngest son as Jeh throughout the copy, Kareena finally revealed his name in the image caption by calling him Jehangir. The actor also revealed Jehangir's face in the last picture of the book. She has yet to disclose the meaning or reason behind the name.;

More on Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's kids' name

After becoming parents to Taimur in December 2016, the couple were subjected to public scrutiny by netizens who believed they named their couple after a Turkish invader. The couple later cleared the air by revealed that Taimur was derived from a Persian word meaning 'Iron'. Baby Taimur quickly became a star in India after being papped by the media on several occasions.

Extremely cautious the second time, the couple did not reveal their second son's name till July. The name revealed earlier, Jeh derives from Latin and Parsi which stood for 'blue crested bird' and 'To come, to bring' respectively. Recently, the actor recreated a picture of Taimur with baby Jeh writing, 'My strength... my pride... my world! ❤️'.

