Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Step Out With Son Jeh; See Pictures Here

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Jeh in February 2021.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are already parents to a son named Taimur. He was born in 2016.
