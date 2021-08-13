Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Step Out With Son Jeh; See Pictures Here

Last Updated: 13th August, 2021 16:21 IST

As per Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor along with their two kids Taimur and Jeh visited Randhir Kapoor's house.

Recently it was revealed that Saif and Kareena had named their second child Jehangir.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are already parents to a son named Taimur. He was born in 2016.

Saif Ali Khan was spotted with his son Jeh as the father-son duo stepped out in the city.

