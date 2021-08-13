Last Updated:

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Step Out With Son Jeh; See Pictures Here

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted with their sons Taimur and Jeh as they stepped out in the city. Take a look at the pictures here

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Saif Ali Khan
1/5
Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Jeh in February 2021. 

Jeh Ali Khan
2/5
Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan was spotted with his son Jeh as the father-son duo stepped out in the city.

Taimur Ali Khan
3/5
Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are already parents to a son named Taimur. He was born in 2016.

Kareena Kapoor
4/5
Varinder Chawla

Recently it was revealed that Saif and Kareena had named their second child Jehangir. 

Kareena Kapoor
5/5
Varinder Chawla

As per Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor along with their two kids Taimur and Jeh visited Randhir Kapoor's house.

