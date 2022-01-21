Saif Ali Khan And Son Ibrahim Are All Smiles In Throwback Pic Shared By Saba; See Here

Saif Ali Khan's elder sister Saba Pataudi keeps treating her followers with unseen glimpses of the Pataudi family. Saba's Instagram timeline is a storehouse of the Pataudi family's priceless memories. From her mother to her nephew Taimur, she has pictures of everyone in her feed. Recently, the designer went down memory lane and dug out some unseen pictures of brother Saif with his son. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of Saif Ali Khan and his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and netizens can't get enough of it.

Saba Pataudi shares unseen glimpses of Saif Ali Khan and his son Ibrahim Ali Khan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Pataudi shared a throwback photo of the father-son duo. In the photo, Ibrahim is seen sitting comfortably on his father's lap. Saif, on the other hand, is seen holding a young Ibrahim in his arms. The father-son duo looked very adorable in the picture. Sharing the photo Saba captioned it as "Father-Son...Some bonds last forever. Masha'Allah.”Saba further confirmed that she captured the lovely moment, confirming that she clicked the image herself, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Copyright (camera emoji): Me.” Here take a look at the post-

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with comments like, "Awww. Their bond." Another wrote, “Like father like son.” Another fan called it, “Awesome.”

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's children from his first marriage to actress Amrita Singh. Saif is currently, married to Kareena Kapoor and the couple is blessed with two children namely Jeh and Taimur.

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Saif was last seen in the film, Bhoot Police starring Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Apart from this he also appeared on the web seriesTandav. He will next be seen playing the role of an antagonist 'Lankesh' in the film Adipurush, which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. He is also working on the sequel of Go Goa Gone . Apart from this, he also has Hrithik Roshan starer-Vikram Vedha in his kitty.

Image: Instagram@/sabapataudi