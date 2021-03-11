Saif Ali Khan & Sunny Deol's Unseen Photo Surfaces As 1994's 'Imtihan' Completes 27 Years

The Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon starrer Imtihan completed 27 years from its release today, i.e. March 11, 2021. The action-romance had hit the silver screen back in 1994 and had filmmaker Harry Baweja at its helm. Now, on the occasion of Imtihan's 27th anniversary, a couple of unseen photos of the lead actors Saif and Sunny have surfaced on social media.

Saif Ali Khan's unseen photo with Sunny Deol from the sets of 'Imtihan'

Two of the most sought-after Bollywood actors of the 90s, Sunny Deol and Saif Ali Khan shared the screen space for the first time ever in Harry Baweja's Imtihan. Alongside Sunny and Saif, the Imtihan cast was also headlined by Raveena Tandon, Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and Asrani in pivotal roles. On Thursday, i.e. March 11, the film completed 27 years from releasing at the box office back in 1994.

Thus, a fan page of Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share a streak of Sunny Deol's unseen photos from the Raju Mavani production to celebrate the milestone. In addition to that, two throwback BTS photographs of Sunny with co-star Saif Ali Khan also surfaced on Instagram from the sets of the 1994 film. In the first photograph, the actor-duo could be seen posing for the camera with one of their crew members in their Imtihan avatars.

In the second and candid photograph, Sunny and Saif were all-smiles as they could be seen being busy conversing with each other. In the black & white photograph, the Ghayal actor sported an oversized shirt with a latex beanie while his Imtihan co-star looked nothing less than suave in a black blazer over a white shirt and a printed satin tie. Take a look:

About 'Imtihan'

Imtihan is an action-romance that follows the life of Pinky (Raveena), who falls in love with a popular singer Vicky (Saif) and gets married to him after getting a nod from her father. However, Pinky does not reveal to Vicky about her first husband Raja (Sunny) and her daughter with Raja who was sent to an orphanage by the former's father. The film showcases how Pinky's life turns topsy-turvy when an initially disappeared Raja decides to come back in her life.

