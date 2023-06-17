Saif Ali Khan Attends First Adipurush Event; Gets Clicked At Film’s Screening In Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan essayed the role of the antagonist Raavan in the Om Raut directorial Adipurush. The actor had been missing from all the pre-release events surrounding the film. For the first time, the actor showed up at the film’s screening in Mumbai today (June 16).

Saif Ali Khan finally appears at an Adipurush event

Though he plays a pivotal role in the Om Raut’s magnum opus, Saif Ali Khan remained significantly missing from all the pre release activities of the film. This came to light on social media wherein netizens started to speculate the reason behind his absence. The actor had maintained a low key profile before the release of the film and even gave the trailer launch event in Tirupati a miss.

(Saif Ali Khan donned a casual outfit to attend the film screening of Adipurush in Mumbai. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

However, after the release of the movie, the actor was seen at the film’s screening held in Mumbai. He was accompanied at the screening with his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan and younger son Taimur Ali Khan. The actor donned casual attire for the movie screening wherein he teamed a light blue t-shirt with denim.

Kriti Sanon and other Adipurush cast members join Saif Ali Khan

The film screening of Adipurush was a star studded affair. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, movie’s leading lady Kriti Sanon arrived at the show in a steel grey saree. She was accompanied by her parents and sister Nupur Sanon at the event.

(Kriti Sanon attended the film screening of Adipurush in Mumbai in a saree. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Sonal Chauhan turned up in a subtle Indian outfit for the film's screening. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Sunny Singh, who played the role of Laxman also attended the film screening of Adipurush in Mumbai. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Sonal Chauhan, who plays the role of Mandodri in the film was also present at the screening. Father-to-be Vatsal Seth, who also plays a pivotal role, arrived at the screening with his wife Ishita Dutta. Additionally actors Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Sharma were also present at the film screening in support of their Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-actor Sunny Singh, who plays Sesh in the movie.