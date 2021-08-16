Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Soha And Saba Pataudi Pen Heartfelt Note For Elder Brother

Saif Ali Khan rang into his 51st birthday on August 16, 2021. The actor has had birthday wishes showering on him since midnight. While he is receiving warm wishes from all over the industry, his younger siblings Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi penned heartfelt notes for him. Saba also shared a childhood picture with Saif.

Saif Ali Khan birthday wishes from Saba and Soha Pataudi

Saba Pataudi often shares unseen pictures of her family. She recently went down her memory lane to share a childhood photo of her and Saif. She compiled several photos into a video and added a 'Happy Birthday' song. In the caption, she wrote, "HaaPpY Birthday to my Big Brother!🤗." She further wished him happiness on his birthday and wrote, "Wishing you love luck success and happiness 💗."

Soha Ali Khan shared several dressed up photos with her elder brother Saif. The two were seen posing in various ethnic outfits while sharing smiles. She added a heartfelt yet funny caption with the photos. The Rang De Basanti actor wrote, "Happy birthday bhai! To more attempts at being civilised, eating dinner on time and having an early night… the quest continues… ❤️❤️❤️."

Kareena Kapoor wishes husband Saif with a family photo

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been the talk of the town ever since they welcomed their second baby Jehangir. Fans of the couple have been wanting to catch a glimpse of baby Jeh. Kareena Kapoor recently shared a family photo on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's birthday. She shared a photo from vacation and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want ❤️." Several B-town actors reacted to the photo. Arjun Kapoor, who will be sharing the screen with Saif in Bhoot Police wrote, "Happy birthday to humare vibhuti bhaiya ❤️ to the coolest & most gracious co actor I’ve shared screen with..."

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in the horror-comedy film Bhoot Police. The filmmakers dropped the official motion poster of the film on Saif's birthday. His co-star Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Bajega bhooto ka band, jab aayenge Vibhooti and Chiraunji." The film also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

