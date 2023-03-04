Saif Ali Khan Breaks Silence On ‘bedroom’ Remark To Paps: Everyone Needs To Be In Limits

Saif Ali Khan recently objected to the shutterbugs continuously clicking his photos. Now, he has broken silence on the 'bedroom' comment he made and dismissed all the rumours about his building's security guard being sacked over the incident. He clarified that he will not be taking legal action against the paparazzi.

For the unversed, Saif was snapped outside his residence along with Kareena Kapoor recently. The couple was returning from a party at Malaika Arora's residence. Some shutterbugs stepped inside his building to capture their photos. To this, the actor said, "Do one thing, come to my bedroom."

After the incident, rumours of the building's security guard being sacked made headlines. Now, the Vikram Vedha actor has issued a clarification on his viral remark.

Saif Ali Khan breaks silence on his comment

Talking abou the incident, Saif Ali Khan said that "everyone should be in their limits". He said, "The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things."

"However, the fact is that they did barge inside private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it's their right to do that, and this is wrong behavior and everyone needs to be in limits," he added.

'We co-operate with the paps'

The actor said that he has always been cooperative with the paparazzi but they shouldn't "cross the lines". He said, "We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line? That is why I made the comment about the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it's utterly ridiculous."

Saif Ali Khan on his children being clicked by paps

Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh are often being clicked by the shutterbugs. While commenting on the same, the actor said, "The paps shooting the children, while they are doing extra curricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. and that's all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth. and that's all I have to say, thank you."