Saif Ali Khan Cracks Up As Arjun Kapoor Rightly Guesses How To Cheer Up Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are all set to co-star in the upcoming horror comedy film, Bhoot Police. The duo is currently indulged in the promotions of the film and have appeared in several interviews. Recently in an interview, Saif Ali Khan was asked how he cheers up his wife Kareena Kapoor. Instead of Saif, it was Arjun Kapoor who guessed the right answer.

Arjun Kapoor cracks up Saif Ali Khan with his correct guess about Kareena

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif Ali Khan was asked how to cheer up his wife, Kareena Kapoor when she is upset. While Saif was thinking of an answer, Arjun Kapoor instantly guessed and said, "Take her to London." Saif lightly laughed at first and then cracked up a little harder as he realised it was true. He also agreed with Arjun Kapoor while reacting to his quick response.

Saif and Kareena frequently visited London before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The couple took along their son Taimur. However, they have been residing in Mumbai ever since the first lockdown. They also welcomed their second son Jehangir earlier this year. After a long hold on international travel, the family recently made a trip to the Maldives for Saif's birthday.

Kareena shares a fairly strong bond with actor and Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora. Saif, Kareena, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora are close friends. Arjun Kapoor and Kareena have also worked together in the 2016 film Ki And Ka. It is the first time that Saif and Arjun Kapoor are sharing the screen and they both are undoubtedly very excited about it.

Details about Bhoot Police

The film Bhoot Police is scheduled to premiere on 17 September on Disney+ Hotstar. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The horror-comedy would revolve around a group of ghostbusters. The film is being helmed by Pawan Kripalani, while Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri are bankrolling it. The makers of the film recently released their song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai starring Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

IMAGE: ACTORSAIFALIKHAN AND ARJUNKAPOOR'S INSATGRAM