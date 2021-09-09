Saif Ali Khan Describes Himself As 'agnostic' Like His Character In 'Bhoot Police'

The popular Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan, recently opened up about his role in his highly-anticipated movie, Bhoot Police, and talked about his ‘agnostic’ character in the film. He even spoke about how he was spiritual and not particularly religious.

Bhoot Police is the upcoming horror-comedy film star-studded with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and many other prolific actors. While speaking to PTI, Saif even shared his thoughts on god and ghosts and what he feels about the afterlife concept.

Saif Ali Khan talks about his upcoming horror-comedy, Bhoot Police

As Saif Ali Khan awaits the release of his horror-comedy film, he said that he was spiritual but not particularly religious. Sharing his thoughts on god and ghosts, Khan stated-

“I am agnostic in real life. I'm very secular in the sense that I think too much religion worries me because they put an emphasis on the afterlife. And not enough emphasis on this life. I find too much of religion to be an organization and too many problems -- associated with basically my god, or your god or whose god is better.”

The Love Aaj Kal actor further revealed that he was religious in a way as he believed in a higher power and added that he had absolutely no idea what the power was. "I pray and I try to focus my own energy on things. I'm more spiritual", he added. Speaking about his belief in the afterlife, he mentioned, “About the afterlife... I have a very sad feeling that once you die, it's just lights out. That's the end, nothing more. I sometimes hope there is more. And I'm not hundred percent sure that there isn't one. I fancy the older I get the less convinced I am, I think that's a self-defence mechanism in the brain. I think the younger you are the more you can be like this. But certainly, I don't get very carried away by the rules and regulations of religion.”.

The actor further mentioned how his decision to do any project was instinctive and added that what attracted him to Bhoot Police was its space, his look, and set up in the film. “Something has to grab you that you would want to be part of the whole process. When you hear a story or when you read a script you visualize the movie in a way and you think, 'Is this what I wanted to do?’ This is one of the better scripts that I have read. There's more depth to it than I think people would expect and it is a really interesting film”, he explained.

Speaking about his experience of working in the film with prosthetics, he added, "This film is on location, very dramatic, there's a lot of things going on, and I remember being very, very tired, very often even though I enjoyed it every day, but it was tiring.". He further talked about the pandemic and added that it did not bring much change to his approach in life.

“I've always known this is important and this is not important. My kind of approach to life and the understanding of how relevant, how important is work and how to spend time has always been something I've thought about and something I'm quite clear about pandemic or no pandemic. I don't want to spend my whole time working. And at this age, I don't think I have to, which is something I'm happy about,” the actor concluded.

Watch Bhoot Police Trailer here-

IMAGE: SAIF ALI KHAN FACEBOOK