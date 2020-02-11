When Saif Ali Khan Tickled The Funny Bone With His Witty Replies In Interviews

Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman, is popular among the masses for his impressive acting chops and enigmatic screen presence. Apart from his interesting movie choices, the actor is often appreciated for his humour and wit. Here are some instances when Saif Ali Khan won hearts with his amazing sense of humour.

Three times when Saif Ali Khan won hearts with his sense of humour

"Taimur and I often go to the same club"

Saif Ali Khan had a gala time at the launch of Jawaani Jaaneman's song Ole Ole 2.0. In the event, when a reporter put Saif in a predicament, the actor braced the situation with a witty reply. Reportedly, a reporter asked him, "What will happen if you and Taimur like the same girl at a pub?" Saif replied that he would send Taimur home then.

"Take off your shirt and wave a hand..."

At an old press conference, young-gen actor Varun Dhawan asked Saif to give him some tips while hosting a live award show. Saif asked him to remove his shirt the moment he forgets a line or a step. Saif's funny reply to Varun's question won him some applause and whistles.

"I tried to have a CD once"

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan was asked to narrate any incident from the time he was overtly drunken. The actor soon revealed the story when he ate a CD thinking it to be something edible. The actor exclaimed that it was Kareena Kapoor, who tried to bring him back to senses and stopped him from eating the CD.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram)

