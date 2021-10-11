Saif Ali Khan Gets Candid, Reveals He Was Not Being Paid For Role In ‘Go Goa Gone’

Basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhoot Police, Saif Ali Khan spoke about the potential of horror comedies in India and shared some interesting insights into his 2013 film, Go Goa Gone, citing the fact that he did not get paid for his work in it. The film saw Saif Ali Khan alongside Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and Puja Gupta in pivotal roles.

Saif Ali Khan opens up about not being paid for his 2013 film Go Goa Gone

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla regarding the scope of horror comedies in the Indian market, Saif Ali Khan shared some insight into his film, Go Goa Gone. He mentioned it was 'a very indie, niche kind of film' that was not made with the intention of being a commercial film. He mentioned that the zombie comedy was a 'fun idea', which he did not get paid for as 'that was the only way to make that film'.

Speaking about his latest release, Bhoot Police from the same genre, the actor said that it was more commercial and had a rooted idea. He also mentioned that he was excited about turning it into a franchise. The film saw Saif Ali Khan take on the lead role opposite Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey. The film was released digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

Saif Ali Khan is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Adipurush directed by Om Raut. The actor was recently in the news after he wrapped up his shoot for the film and received a grand farewell from the sets of the film. Om Raut took to social media to make the announcement and shared photos from the cake cutting ceremony for Saif Ali Khan. The actor will take on the role of Raavan in the upcoming film and was seen in a dense beard and moustache look. The film is a mythological drama, which is inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film will also star Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@actorsaifalikhan, Twitter/@saifalikhan