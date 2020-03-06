Saif Ali Khan In 'Cocktail': Styling Tips To Take From His Character

Saif Ali Khan is a widely popular actor who is known for many of his diverse roles in Bollywood films. One of Khan's films that gained him fame and appreciation is Cocktail. Saif Ali Khan played the role of Gautam Kapoor in the film against co-stars Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Khan's role in the film was widely praised by critics. His looks in the film were also quite distinctive and stylish. Here are 3 styling tips that men could take from Saif Ali Khan's character in Cocktail. Read on to know more about the story:

3 styling tips men could take from Saif's character, Gautam Kapoor in Cocktail

READ:These Films Of Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan Are Proof Of Their Sizzling Chemistry

READ:Saif Ali Khan Talks About His Acting Process Over The Years; Says 'I'm Still Learning'

1) Saif Ali Khan's prominent stubble in the film, Cocktail

When it comes to looking good, men could take tips from Saif Ali Khan's prominent stubble in the film, Cocktail. The well-groomed and short beard goes well with absolutely any attire. In the film Cocktail, Saif Ali Khan is seen romancing two beauties, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. It depicts a complicated love story between 3 individuals.

2) Casual T-shirts with blazers

Saif Ali khan knows well how to mix casuals with your formals. The actor is seen donning some smart blazers throughout the movie. Saif wears his blazers with casual T-shirts, printed shirts and solids. The actor's character is quite cocky in the film and Saif's attires go well with his role.

3) Open Collars

Another very prominent part of Saif Ali Khan's style for the role of Gautam Kapoor is his trademark open collars and unbuttoned shirts. The actor's role as a casanova demands him to set a cool and casual vibe. Khan's idea of leaving the top two buttons of his shirt left unbuttoned was quite unique.

READ:Kajol Refutes Rumours of An Ongoing Feud With Saif Ali Khan Over His 'Tanhaji' Comment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.