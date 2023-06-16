Last Updated:

Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan Attend Adipurush Screening In Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan and several others attend the Adipurush screening today in Mumbai. Actor Vatsal Sheth was also present.

Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan arrived at the movie screening of his latest film Adipurush. The actor plays the role of antagonist Raavan in the film. This is the first time Saif has been seen at an Adipurush event. 

Ibrahim Ali Khan
Saif was accompanied by his son Ibrahim Ali Khan for the screening of the Om Raut directorial. 

Kriti Sanon
The lead actress of the film, Kriti Sanon, also stepped out to attend the film's screening. The actress played the role of Janaki in the movie. She was accompanied by her family at the screening. 

Gurmeet Choudhary
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary was also spotted at the premiere of the film. He was accompanied by his wife Debina Bonnerjee. Gurmeet played the role of Ram in the serial Ramayana previously.

Ishita Raj Sharma
Actress Ishita Raj Sharma also attended the film screening. The actress starred in Pyaar Ka Punchaama, co-starring Sunny Singh, who plays the role of Hanuman in the Om Raut directorial. 

Taimur Ali Khan
Taimur Ali Khan also accompanied his father at the Adipurush screening. 

Sonnalli Seygall
New bride Sonnalli Seygall attended the film screening in the city today. This is the actress' first public appearance after marriage. The actress starred in Pyaar Ka Punchaama alongside Sunny Singh.

Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan, who played the role of Mandodri in the movie attended the screening. The actress donned a floral suit for the event. 

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth
Parents to be Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Dutta also showed up at the film screening. 

