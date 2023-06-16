Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan Attend Adipurush Screening In Mumbai

Quick links:
Saif Ali Khan arrived at the movie screening of his latest film Adipurush. The actor plays the role of antagonist Raavan in the film. This is the first time Saif has been seen at an Adipurush event.
The lead actress of the film, Kriti Sanon, also stepped out to attend the film's screening. The actress played the role of Janaki in the movie. She was accompanied by her family at the screening.
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary was also spotted at the premiere of the film. He was accompanied by his wife Debina Bonnerjee. Gurmeet played the role of Ram in the serial Ramayana previously.
Actress Ishita Raj Sharma also attended the film screening. The actress starred in Pyaar Ka Punchaama, co-starring Sunny Singh, who plays the role of Hanuman in the Om Raut directorial.
New bride Sonnalli Seygall attended the film screening in the city today. This is the actress' first public appearance after marriage. The actress starred in Pyaar Ka Punchaama alongside Sunny Singh.
Sonal Chauhan, who played the role of Mandodri in the movie attended the screening. The actress donned a floral suit for the event.