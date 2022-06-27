Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her social media account and shared a sweet family picture as she, Saif Ali Khan and their eldest son Taimur geared up to attend a Rolling Stones concert. The trio is currently in London and pictures of them wearing identical black Rolling Stones t-shirts have been making the rounds. A recent video has now surfaced online, which gives fans an unseen glimpse into the concert and witnessed the happy family enjoying the iconic band.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur enjoy at Rolling Stones concert

The video that surfaced online proved that Taimur Ali Khan got the best seat in the house at the Rolling Stones concert, as his dad, Saif Ali Khan lifted him up on his shoulders. Saif was seen carrying his son, as he indulged in a conversation with Kareena. The trio was sene wearing jackets as they attended the concert in London.

Before the family headed to the concert, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account and gave fans a glimpse of their matching outfits. She shared an adorable family picture as she posed alongside Saif ad Taimur. They donned the iconic Rolling Stones t-shirts and smiled from ear to ear. Kareena and Saif paired their looks with leather jackets, while Taimur wore a grey sweater. The family also wore matching chunky white sneakers and Kareena captioned the image, "The Rolling Stones Baby." She also posted a picture of herself and Taimur, who flashed rock signs with their fingers and posed for the camera. She wrote, "And here we come" as she geared up to attend the show.

Kareena Kapoor's films

Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she will play a pivotal role alongside Aamir Khan. The film is an adaptation of the iconic Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump and will release on August 11, 2022. Apart from this, she recently wrapped up the shoot for her next project, Devotion Of Suspect X, in which she will star alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Image: Instagram/@instantbollywood, @kareenakapoorkhan