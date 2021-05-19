Saif Ali Khan Looks Adorably At Soha & Kunal's Daughter Inaaya In Saba's Throwback Pic

Saba Pataudi, who is the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, is the storehouse of the best family pictures. If you want to have a look at some of the most precious pictures of the Pataudi family, head over to Saba Pataudi’s Instagram and you will find some unseen treasure there. She is someone who is a strong believer in the integrity of the family and is often seen posting pictures of her family together and sometimes even pictures where she herself is missing. She is also a huge cheerleader for her family members and shows them support in all of their endeavours. On May 18, 2021, she shared a throwback picture of herself with both her siblings as well as Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya.

Saif Ali Khan looks smitten by Soha Ali Khan's daughter

In the picture shared by Saba, the family is seen standing in a place that looks like a lush resort. It is clear that the picture is an old one as Inaaya is only a baby in the picture where she has grown quite a lot now as per her recent photographs. Everyone in the picture is smiling happily into the camera apart from Saif Ali Khan who seems to be otherwise occupied. He is staring adorably at his niece on Soha Ali Khan’s lap and seems to be quite entranced by her. All of them are dressed very casually in the picture and look very relaxed in each other’s company. The picture is captioned, “Family ties...we stick together. Been wanting to post this for a while.... Simple carefree and happy times.”, on Saba Pataudi’s Instagram.

Saba Pataudi’s Instagram followers were quick to comment on the picture and compliment it. Many people said that Saba Pataudi was truly blessed to have such a beautiful and united family who loved each other. Others commented on Soha Ali Khan’s daughter saying that she looked absolutely adorable and it was nice to see her baby pictures again. Most people commented saying that the picture was absolutely beautiful and their family was beyond compare. The picture received 3889 like and 39 comments in only a few hours and still counting.

IMAGE: SABA PATAUDI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.